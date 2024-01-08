Fort Drum FMWR starts year off with a full slate of recreational, competitive activities for Soldiers, families

Photo By Michael Strasser | Several Fort Drum community members swam, bicycled and ran at Magrath Sports Complex...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Several Fort Drum community members swam, bicycled and ran at Magrath Sports Complex on Jan. 11 during the Indoor Sprint Triathlon – the first of many Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) competitions in 2024. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Jan. 12, 2024) -- Several Fort Drum community members swam, bicycled and ran at Magrath Sports Complex on Jan. 11 during the Indoor Sprint Triathlon – the first of many Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) competitions in 2024.



Sgt. Zachary Bevington, with 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, almost missed his chance to participate in his sprint triathlon. He said his family recently moved to Fort Drum from Fort Liberty, North Carolina. His wife told him about the competition the night before, and she called the Sports, Fitness and Athletics office to see if they would accept a late entry.



“I was excited that I could do this,” he said. “The whole family was really looking forward to moving here, and we’re just trying to get our hands on as much as we can participate in.”



Bevington said he thinks his daughter will enjoy sledding this winter, but as a family they spend time outdoors hiking and camping.



“We look forward to going to the Adirondacks,” he said. “FMWR is holding our camper for us, and I walked in there (Outdoor Recreation) and saw all the resources available – we’re probably going to find a lot that we want to do.”



Mike D’Augustino, FMWR Sports and Fitness supervisory recreation assistant, said there is a full slate of activities awaiting community members in 2024.



“Obviously, we want to continue offering the things that work and we know will get a lot of participation, but we also like trying new things,” he said. “Our volleyball league is pretty popular, and that starts up next week (Jan. 16-Feb. 13). We’re excited that the pickleball open play hours has been running well, so we’re hoping that the new league (starting the week of Jan. 22) will see a lot of people signing up for that.”



The Outdoor Recreation staff invites community members to join them every Wednesday through March for skiing and snowboarding at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin, or a monthly guided snowmobile ride (weather permitting).



For details, call (315) 772-8222.



Erin Earley, swim instructor and head lifeguard at the Magrath Sports Complex pool, said she looks forward to helping more Soldiers and family members learn to swim this year.



“We started them last August and offer them every month, as well as during school breaks,” she said. “We teach every age level – from six months to adults – and every skill level. If group classes aren’t for you, we can also instruct individuals.”



She said class registrations fill up fast, and many participants return for the next skill level instructions.



“It’s really amazing for us to see all these kids and parents come in who tell us they’ve never swam before but really want to learn,” Earley said. “Swimming is one of those life skills I think everyone should have, and we get to help people actually achieve that.”



Classes are available for DoD cardholders of all ages (a parent or guardian must accompany the child during swim sessions). For more information and to register, call (315) 772-9673.



Jon Burnard, FMWR Sports and Fitness coordinator, said that people don’t have to be a sports fan to enjoy a good Super Bowl party.



“The Ridge Sports Bar inside the Peak is the place to be on Feb. 11 for the big game,” he said. “Bring your friends, enjoy some great food (no charge) and watch some football with us.”



Another kind of bowl is scheduled the day before at the Pine Plains Bowling Center, from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10.



“The Sweetheart Bowl is a fun way for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day together, and maybe impress your date with your bowling skills,” Burnard said.



Community members can learn about these and other upcoming events and programs by following Fort Drum FMWR at www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR or visiting https://drum.armymwr.com.



“We are happy to offer a wide variety of programs for Soldiers and their families this year,” he said. “You are sure to find something to do, whether it’s at Pine Plains Bowling, The Peak, Magrath Sports Complex or McEwen Library or any FMWR facility on post. And we’re just getting started!”