Fort Drum FMWR starts year off with a full slate of recreational, competitive activities for Soldiers, families

Several Fort Drum community members swam, bicycled and ran at Magrath Sports Complex on Jan. 11 during the Indoor Sprint Triathlon – the first of many Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) competitions in 2024. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

