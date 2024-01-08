Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mortar Crews 'Strike' hard during Live-fire Training in Bulgaria [Image 3 of 3]

    Mortar Crews 'Strike' hard during Live-fire Training in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, attached to “Task Force 82,” conducted a Mortar Training and Evaluation Program (MORTEP) live-fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Jan. 9-11. The “MORTEP” evaluates mortar crews on all tactical tasks required to deliver precision fires in close combat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Duke Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 06:56
