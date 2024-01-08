Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, attached to “Task Force 82,” conducted a Mortar Training and Evaluation Program (MORTEP) live-fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Jan. 9-11. The “MORTEP” evaluates mortar crews on all tactical tasks required to deliver precision fires in close combat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Duke Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 06:56
|Photo ID:
|8196715
|VIRIN:
|240110-A-KJ112-3952
|Resolution:
|4000x2251
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mortar Crews 'Strike' hard during Live-fire Training in Bulgaria [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS
