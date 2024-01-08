Mortar Crews 'Strike' hard during Live-fire Training in Bulgaria

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team "Strike," 1st Armored Division, attached to “Task Force 82,” conducted a Mortar Training and Evaluation Program (MORTEP) live-fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Jan. 9-11. The “MORTEP” evaluates mortar crews on all tactical tasks required to deliver precision fires in close combat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Duke Fuller)

