MWSS-171 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Jernigan gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 12, 2024. Lt. Col. Robert Stevenson III, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 relinquished command to Lt. Col. Daniel Jernigan at the change of command ceremony. MWSS-171, a critical component of Marine Aircraft Group 12, is a premier squadron capable of supporting all essential aviation ground support requirements to U.S. and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jose Angeles)

