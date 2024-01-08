U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 12, 2024. Lt. Col. Robert Stevenson III, the outgoing commanding officer of MWSS-171 relinquished command to Lt. Col. Daniel Jernigan at the change of command ceremony. MWSS-171, a critical component of Marine Aircraft Group 12, is a premier squadron capable of supporting all essential aviation ground support requirements to U.S. and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 02:34
|Photo ID:
|8196596
|VIRIN:
|240112-M-RM278-1092
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS-171 Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
