    MWSS-171 Change of Command [Image 1 of 9]

    MWSS-171 Change of Command

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Angeles 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 12, 2024. Lt. Col. Robert Stevenson III, the outgoing commanding officer of MWSS-171 relinquished command to Lt. Col. Daniel Jernigan at the change of command ceremony. MWSS-171, a critical component of Marine Aircraft Group 12, is a premier squadron capable of supporting all essential aviation ground support requirements to U.S. and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jose Angeles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 02:34
    Photo ID: 8196596
    VIRIN: 240112-M-RM278-1092
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-171 Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Band
    MWSS-171
    1STMAW
    USMCNews

