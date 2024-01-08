MWSS-171 Change of Command

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 participate in a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 12, 2024. Lt. Col. Robert Stevenson III, the outgoing commanding officer of MWSS-171 relinquished command to Lt. Col. Daniel Jernigan at the change of command ceremony. MWSS-171, a critical component of Marine Aircraft Group 12, is a premier squadron capable of supporting all essential aviation ground support requirements to U.S. and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jose Angeles)

