    MWSS-171 Change of Command [Image 4 of 9]

    MWSS-171 Change of Command

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Angeles 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Jernigan, left, and Lt. Col. Robert Stevenson III, middle, conduct the passing of colors during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 12, 2024. Stevenson, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 relinquished command to Lt. Col. Daniel Jernigan at the change of command ceremony. MWSS-171, a critical component of Marine Aircraft Group 12, is a premier squadron capable of supporting all essential aviation ground support requirements to U.S. and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jose Angeles)

