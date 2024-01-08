U.S. Marines fire the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Upright, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Marine Corps Base Camp Butler EOD, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, loads 7.62x51mm rounds into a magazine during a new equipment training range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 11, 2024. During the NET range, Marines increased their proficiency and familiarization with the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle, which was implemented into the Marine Corps in 2023. Upright is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

