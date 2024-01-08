Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines fire the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle [Image 17 of 22]

    U.S. Marines fire the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Upright, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Marine Corps Base Camp Butler EOD, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, loads 7.62x51mm rounds into a magazine during a new equipment training range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 11, 2024. During the NET range, Marines increased their proficiency and familiarization with the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle, which was implemented into the Marine Corps in 2023. Upright is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 02:58
    Photo ID: 8196590
    VIRIN: 240111-M-AF005-1766
    Resolution: 3093x4639
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    U.S. Marines fire the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle
    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Sniper Rifle
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    MK-22

