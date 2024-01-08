U.S. Marines fire the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Benjamin Voss, right, a small arms repair technician with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, sights into a spotting scope during during a new equipment training range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 11, 2024. During the NET range, Marines increased their proficiency and familiarization with the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle, which was implemented into the Marine Corps in 2023. Voss is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 02:55
|Photo ID:
|8196592
|VIRIN:
|240111-M-AF005-1856
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
