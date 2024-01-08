Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines fire the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle [Image 19 of 22]

    U.S. Marines fire the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Benjamin Voss, right, a small arms repair technician with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, sights into a spotting scope during during a new equipment training range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 11, 2024. During the NET range, Marines increased their proficiency and familiarization with the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle, which was implemented into the Marine Corps in 2023. Voss is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 02:55
    Photo ID: 8196592
    VIRIN: 240111-M-AF005-1856
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines fire the MK-22 Advanced Sniper Rifle [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Sniper Rifle
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    MK-22

