Distinguished guests receive flowers during the 1st battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment’s (1-6 FAR) Activation Ceremony of Charlie Battery Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 10 2024. C BTRY, 1-6 FAR was the first American unit to fire a round on the European Continent, in October 1917 during World War One. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 02:00 Photo ID: 8196546 VIRIN: 240110-A-DT978-1003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.84 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Battery, 1-6 FAR Activation Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.