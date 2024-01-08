Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Battery, 1-6 FAR Activation Ceremony [Image 3 of 13]

    Charlie Battery, 1-6 FAR Activation Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Distinguished guests receive flowers during the 1st battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment’s (1-6 FAR) Activation Ceremony of Charlie Battery Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 10 2024. C BTRY, 1-6 FAR was the first American unit to fire a round on the European Continent, in October 1917 during World War One. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 02:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    This work, Charlie Battery, 1-6 FAR Activation Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

