    Charlie Battery, 1-6 FAR Activation Ceremony [Image 10 of 13]

    Charlie Battery, 1-6 FAR Activation Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Cpt. Phuong Quach takes command of the formation during the 1st battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment’s (1-6 FAR) Activation Ceremony of Charlie Battery Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 10 2024. C BTRY, 1-6 FAR was the first American unit to fire a round on the European Continent, in October 1917 during World War One. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 02:00
    Photo ID: 8196553
    VIRIN: 240110-A-DT978-1015
    Resolution: 6459x4306
    Size: 13.54 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

