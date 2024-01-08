Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Battery, 1-6 FAR Activation Ceremony [Image 12 of 13]

    Charlie Battery, 1-6 FAR Activation Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Cpt. Phuong Quach leads the formation in singing the Army Song during the 1st battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment’s (1-6 FAR) Activation Ceremony of Charlie Battery Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 10 2024. C BTRY, 1-6 FAR was the first American unit to fire a round on the European Continent, in October 1917 during World War One. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 02:00
    Photo ID: 8196555
    VIRIN: 240110-A-DT978-1014
    Resolution: 7808x5205
    Size: 22.65 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Battery, 1-6 FAR Activation Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    41stFAB
    BeAllYouCanBe

