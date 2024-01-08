Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLK Jr. Day peace walk [Image 5 of 6]

    MLK Jr. Day peace walk

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam participate in a two-mile peace walk at the Missing Man Memorial on JBPHH, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. The walk was held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to replicate Dr. MLK Jr.’s historic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 19:48
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
