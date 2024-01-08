MLK Jr. Day peace walk

Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam participate in a two-mile peace walk at the Missing Man Memorial on JBPHH, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. The walk was held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to replicate Dr. MLK Jr.’s historic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

