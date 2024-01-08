MLK Jr. Day peace walk

Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., 15th Wing command chief, gives an opening speech to Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam before a Martin Luther King Jr. Day peace walk at the Missing Man Memorial on JBPHH, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. The two-mile walk was held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to replicate Dr. MLK Jr.’s historic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

