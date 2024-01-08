Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault [Image 10 of 12]

    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy special amphibious reconnaissance corpsman assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, calls for a casualty evacuation during a raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 20, 2023. Recon Co. was tasked to conduct the raid as part of a simulated MEU amphibious assault, seizing key terrain across Camp Pendleton from an adversary force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 19:49
    Photo ID: 8196293
    VIRIN: 231220-M-PO838-1081
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault
    15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recon
    Raid
    15th MEU
    Amphibious Assault
    Integrated Training
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT