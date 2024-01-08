15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault

U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assist a simulated casualty during a raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 20, 2023. Recon Co. was tasked to conduct the raid as part of a simulated MEU amphibious assault, seizing key terrain across Camp Pendleton from an adversary force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
