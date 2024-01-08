A U.S. Marine assigned to the Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to make movement to an objective during a raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 20, 2023. Recon Co. was tasked to conduct the raid as part of a simulated MEU amphibious assault, seizing key terrain across Camp Pendleton from an adversary force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 19:49 Photo ID: 8196286 VIRIN: 231220-M-PO838-1027 Resolution: 5304x7952 Size: 2.11 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Reconnaissance Company Conducts Raid During Amphibious Assault [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.