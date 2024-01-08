Development Seminar for tri-base civilians

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Gray, Mathies Airman Leadership School instructor, discusses problem solving skills with civilians during a Civilian Development Seminar at RAF Feltwell, England Jan. 10, 2024. The comprehensive Civilian Development program offers educational, experiential and leadership courses tailored for all levels of the civilian workforce, ensuring a skill set aligned with the competencies essential for success in future challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

Date Taken: 10.01.2024 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB