U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Gray, Mathies Airman Leadership School instructor, discusses problem solving skills with civilians during a Civilian Development Seminar at RAF Feltwell, England Jan. 10, 2024. The comprehensive Civilian Development program offers educational, experiential and leadership courses tailored for all levels of the civilian workforce, ensuring a skill set aligned with the competencies essential for success in future challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8195249
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-TK834-5764
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Development Seminar for tri-base civilians [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
