    Development Seminar for tri-base civilians [Image 2 of 6]

    Development Seminar for tri-base civilians

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Civilians from across the tri-base area take notes during a Civilian Development Seminar at RAF Feltwell, England Jan. 10, 2024. This professional development course is derivative of the expanded Civilian Development initiative that is being utilized in Academic year 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 08:30
    Photo ID: 8195246
    VIRIN: 240110-F-TK834-5958
    Resolution: 4396x3517
    Size: 891.26 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Development Seminar for tri-base civilians [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    seminar
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Civilian Development

