    Development Seminar for tri-base civilians [Image 1 of 6]

    Development Seminar for tri-base civilians

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Gray, Mathies Airman Leadership School instructor, briefs civilians during a Civilian Development Seminar at RAF Feltwell, England Jan. 10, 2024. The comprehensive Civilian Development program offers educational, experiential and leadership courses tailored for all levels of the civilian workforce, ensuring a skill set aligned with the competencies essential for success in future challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    RAF Lakenheath
    seminar
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Civilian Development

