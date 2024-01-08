Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Kościuszko U.S. - Polish Military Police Battle Drill [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Kościuszko U.S. - Polish Military Police Battle Drill

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. soldiers part of the U.S. Army’s Louisiana National Guard 773rd Military Police Battalion conduct security patrols during a battle drill with local Polish police and military forces, Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Jan. 11, 2024. Louisiana National Guard soldiers from the 773rd Military Police Battalion are currently deployed and integrated with local military and civilian police forces, which established force protection measures for V Corps' areas of responsibility in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 06:00
    Photo ID: 8195171
    VIRIN: 240111-A-EE340-1022
    Resolution: 4160x2768
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Poland
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps

