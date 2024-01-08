Camp Kościuszko U.S. - Polish Military Police Battle Drill

U.S. soldiers part of the U.S. Army’s Louisiana National Guard 773rd Military Police Battalion conduct security patrols during a battle drill with local Polish police and military forces, Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Jan. 11, 2024. Louisiana National Guard soldiers from the 773rd Military Police Battalion are currently deployed and integrated with local military and civilian police forces, which established force protection measures for V Corps' areas of responsibility in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

