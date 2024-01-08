Polish Land Forces Military Policeman, Majkel Piotrowski, a local military policeman serving the city of Poznan, left, guards a simulated Unmanned Aircraft System crash site during a battle drill with U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Leonard Petties, right, a military policeman part of the U.S. Army’s Louisiana National Guard 773rd Military Police Battalion, Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Jan. 11, 2024. Louisiana National Guard soldiers from the 773rd Military Police Battalion are currently deployed and integrated with local military and civilian police forces, which established force protection measures for V Corps' areas of responsibility in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 06:04
|Photo ID:
|8195169
|VIRIN:
|240111-A-EE340-1012
|Resolution:
|4160x2768
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Kościuszko U.S. - Polish Military Police Battle Drill [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
