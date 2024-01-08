Camp Kościuszko U.S. - Polish Military Police Battle Drill

“GRYF,” a robot belonging to the Special Intervention Team of the Poznan Border Guard Station, activates in preparation to support police and military bomb squads in the reconnaissance and neutralization of a simulated Unmanned Aircraft System crash site during a battle drill with the U.S. Army’s Louisiana National Guard 773rd Military Police Battalion, Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Jan. 11, 2024. Louisiana National Guard soldiers from the 773rd Military Police Battalion are currently deployed and integrated with local military and civilian police forces which established force protection measures for V Corps' areas of responsibility in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

