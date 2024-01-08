Staff Sgt. Peter Southworth, 8th Fighter Wing chapel, NCO in charge of chapel readiness, reviews electronic notifications after visiting Airmen across the installation at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. Southworth was chosen to brief an audience of 108 U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and ROK military personnel on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response procedures, fostering a culture of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Peter Southworth
