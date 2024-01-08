Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Peter Southworth

Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Staff Sgt. Peter Southworth, 8th Fighter Wing chapel, NCO in charge of chapel...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Staff Sgt. Peter Southworth, 8th Fighter Wing chapel, NCO in charge of chapel readiness, visits Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Group during his routine check-ins at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. Southworth was recently recognized as Pride of the Pack for the week of Jan. 8-12. POTP recognizes outstanding performers for their exceptional contributions to the Wolf Pack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Staff Sgt. Peter Southworth, 8th Fighter Wing chapel, NCO in charge of chapel readiness, was selected as Pride of the Pack for his outstanding leadership initiatives for the week of Jan 8-12.



Southworth led Airmen not only in the spiritual realm but also contributed to the Wolf Pack’s physical readiness. He led a training at a U.S. Forces Korea Chaplain Corps conference for 108 U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and ROK military personnel on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response procedures.



Additionally, Southworth guided 67 Airmen through the course of three two-day spiritual fitness trainings, instilling critical resilience and supporting the wing’s Wolf Pack University program.



“As a prior avionics troop, I feel like I have a different insight that shapes my perspective as a religious affairs Airman,” said Southworth. “Although I can appreciate my time in maintenance, working in the chapel was my actual calling. It’s where I belong.”



Southworth wears multiple hats due to his various additional duties which allows him the opportunity to interact with Airmen across the base.



“It’s all about the people,” said Southworth. “Being away from home and dealing with every day-to-day work situation can be overwhelming, so performing my routine check-ins with the units and getting to know them with the hope that they feel seen and heard is what keeps me going.”



Lastly, Southworth developed six command and control training sessions, equipping nine personnel with the proper equipment and knowledge to function in C2 roles.



Job well done, Staff Sgt. Southworth.