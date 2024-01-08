Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Peter Southworth

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Peter Southworth, 8th Fighter Wing chapel, NCO in charge of chapel readiness, visits Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Group during his routine check-ins at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. Southworth was recently recognized as Pride of the Pack for the week of Jan. 8-12. POTP recognizes outstanding performers for their exceptional contributions to the Wolf Pack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

