Staff Sgt. Peter Southworth, 8th Fighter Wing chapel, NCO in charge of chapel readiness, visits Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Group during his routine check-ins at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. Southworth was recently recognized as Pride of the Pack for the week of Jan. 8-12. POTP recognizes outstanding performers for their exceptional contributions to the Wolf Pack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8195041
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-DU706-1102
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Peter Southworth [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Peter Southworth
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT