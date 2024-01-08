Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "We have the Mission" 82nd CAB TOA [Image 6 of 6]

    &quot;We have the Mission&quot; 82nd CAB TOA

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division participate in the official Transfer of Authority ceremony with the outgoing 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, headquartered in the Mississippi Army National Guard, on January 8, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The 82nd CAB will be the first active-duty unit to assume the regular rotation in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve in over a decade. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 02:23
    Photo ID: 8195040
    VIRIN: 240108-A-HK139-8084
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "We have the Mission" 82nd CAB TOA [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;We have the Mission&quot; 82nd CAB TOA
    &quot;We have the Mission&quot; 82nd CAB TOA
    &quot;We have the Mission&quot; 82nd CAB TOA
    &quot;We have the Mission&quot; 82nd CAB TOA
    &quot;We have the Mission&quot; 82nd CAB TOA
    &quot;We have the Mission&quot; 82nd CAB TOA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    "We have the Mission" 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade TOA to CJTF-OIR

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT