Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division participate in the official Transfer of Authority ceremony with the outgoing 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, headquartered in the Mississippi Army National Guard, on January 8, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The 82nd CAB will be the first active-duty unit to assume the regular rotation in support of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve in over a decade. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

