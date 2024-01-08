Yokota’s C-130J Super Hercules

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron (AS), flies over Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2024, during a training mission. The 36th AS regularly conducts training missions to maintain a mission-ready aircrew to conduct theater airlift, special operations, aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, repatriation and humanitarian relief missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

