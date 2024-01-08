A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron (AS), manoeuvres over Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2024, during a training mission. The 36th AS regularly conducts training missions to maintain a mission-ready aircrew to conduct theater airlift, special operations, aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, repatriation and humanitarian relief missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8195007
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-PM645-4177
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota’s C-130J Super Hercules [Image 2 of 2], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT