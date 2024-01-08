Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota’s C-130J Super Hercules

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron (AS), manoeuvres over Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2024, during a training mission. The 36th AS regularly conducts training missions to maintain a mission-ready aircrew to conduct theater airlift, special operations, aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, repatriation and humanitarian relief missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    C-130J Super Hercules
    Hercs
    free and open Indo-Pacific
    Agile Combat Employment

