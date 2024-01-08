U.S. Air Force Senior Airman. Joseph Aliotti, 9th Maintenance Squadron, avionics specialist and other Airmen used their body weight to balance a U-2 Dragon Lady after an elephant walk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2024. Occasionally, the pogo wheels that hold up the wings of the U-2 detach and need to be rebalanced prior to taxiing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 17:41 Photo ID: 8194729 VIRIN: 240104-F-WC723-1416 Resolution: 6329x4224 Size: 1.33 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale AFB Elephant Walk [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.