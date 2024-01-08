U.S. Air Force Senior Airman. Joseph Aliotti, 9th Maintenance Squadron, avionics specialist and other Airmen used their body weight to balance a U-2 Dragon Lady after an elephant walk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2024. Occasionally, the pogo wheels that hold up the wings of the U-2 detach and need to be rebalanced prior to taxiing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 17:41
|Photo ID:
|8194729
|VIRIN:
|240104-F-WC723-1416
|Resolution:
|6329x4224
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale AFB Elephant Walk [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
