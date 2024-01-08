Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale AFB Elephant Walk [Image 7 of 9]

    Beale AFB Elephant Walk

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, left, and a U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady, leave the runway after conducting an elephant walk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2024. The agile T-38 alongside the iconic U-2 are a dynamic duo as the T-38 is used to provide instrument and general flight training which keeps U-2 pilots current and proficient when not flying the U-2. The elephant walk highlighted the unity and cohesion amongst the different units at Beale AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    VIRIN: 240104-F-WC723-1363
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale AFB Elephant Walk [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Beale
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    T-38 Talon
    elephant walk

