Beale AFB Elephant Walk

A U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, left, and a U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady, leave the runway after conducting an elephant walk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2024. The agile T-38 alongside the iconic U-2 are a dynamic duo as the T-38 is used to provide instrument and general flight training which keeps U-2 pilots current and proficient when not flying the U-2. The elephant walk highlighted the unity and cohesion amongst the different units at Beale AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

