Beale AFB Elephant Walk

A U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, piloted by U.S. Air Force Col. Geoffrey Church, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander with Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 9th RW command chief, in the back seat, leads the formation of an elephant walk on Beale Air Force Base, California, Jan. 4, 2024. The T-38s are a part of the Companion Trainer Program for the U-2 pilots at Beale. The elephant walk showcased a display of joint airpower between the wings hosted at Beale. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

