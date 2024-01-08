Spc. Estrella Dorado Marin, left, was known for her competitive ferocity on the mat and her devotion to her family, her artistic nature and her infectious giggle off the mat. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nate Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 09:26 Photo ID: 8194261 VIRIN: 240109-A-ZZ999-1002 Resolution: 5080x3387 Size: 10.05 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: DENVER, CO, US Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WCAP mourns the loss of star wrestler Spc. Estrella Dorado Marin [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.