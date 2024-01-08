Spc. Estrella Dorado Marin, left, was known for her competitive ferocity on the mat and her devotion to her family, her artistic nature and her infectious giggle off the mat. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nate Garcia)
WCAP mourns the loss of star wrestler Spc. Estrella Dorado Marin
