    WCAP mourns the loss of star wrestler Spc. Estrella Dorado Marin [Image 1 of 3]

    WCAP mourns the loss of star wrestler Spc. Estrella Dorado Marin

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Spc. Estrella Dorado Marin was a fuel supply specialist and a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program's women's freestyle wrestling team. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nate Garcia)

