Spc. Estrella Dorado Marin was driven to excel on and off the mat. “I would say, hands down, she was probably the hardest worker that I’ve ever seen," said Sgt. 1st Class Jermaine Hodge, WCAP women's freestyle assistant coach. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Nate Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.10.2024 09:26 Photo ID: 8194260 VIRIN: 240109-A-ZZ999-1003 Resolution: 3065x4291 Size: 7.86 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: DENVER, CO, US Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WCAP mourns the loss of star wrestler Spc. Estrella Dorado Marin [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.