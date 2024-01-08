Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EPA and DOH oversee plan for safe removal of Red Hill residual fuel [Image 3 of 3]

    EPA and DOH oversee plan for safe removal of Red Hill residual fuel

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Members of Hawaii Department of Health Underground Storage Tank Program and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency perform a review of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) with members of the Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) response directorate, Halawa, Hawaii, Jan. 09, 2024. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This is slated to begin Jan. 15, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 21:03
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US
    This work, EPA and DOH oversee plan for safe removal of Red Hill residual fuel [Image 3 of 3], by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

