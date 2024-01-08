Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EPA and DOH oversee plan for safe removal of Red Hill residual fuel [Image 1 of 3]

    EPA and DOH oversee plan for safe removal of Red Hill residual fuel

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Hawaii Department of Health Underground Storage Tank Program Manager performs a review of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) with members of the Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) response directorate, Halawa, Hawaii, Jan. 09, 2024. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This is slated to begin Jan. 15, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

