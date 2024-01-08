Members of Hawaii Department of Health Underground Storage Tank Program and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency perform a review of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) with members of the Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) response directorate, Halawa, Hawaii, Jan. 09, 2024. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This is slated to begin Jan. 15, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

Date Taken: 01.09.2024
Location: HI, US
This work, EPA and DOH oversee plan for safe removal of Red Hill residual fuel [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Gabrielle Zagorski