A U.S. Air Force Air Commando with the 27th Special Operations Wing inserts a needle during an emergency response exercise in the Special Operations Task Unit-192 course with the 371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 30, 2023. The course took place over three weeks, instructing participants in a variety of skills aimed at enhancing their field survival capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon R. Walter III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 16:36 Photo ID: 8193768 VIRIN: 231030-F-LD788-1225 Resolution: 6460x4307 Size: 39.26 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron increases reach, brings training to audience [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.