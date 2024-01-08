371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron increases reach, brings training to audience

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos with the 27th Special Operations Wing practice basic combat techniques during the Special Operations Task Unit-192 course with the 371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 27, 2023. The course curriculum included medical response training, radio communications and combat exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon R. Walter III)

