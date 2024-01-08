Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron increases reach, brings training to audience [Image 6 of 8]

    371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron increases reach, brings training to audience

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos with the 27th Special Operations Wing practice basic combat techniques during the Special Operations Task Unit-192 course with the 371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 27, 2023. The course curriculum included medical response training, radio communications and combat exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon R. Walter III)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 16:36
    VIRIN: 231027-F-LD788-1343
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron increases reach, brings training to audience
    AFSOC
    readiness
    Air Commandos
    SOTU
    371 SOCTS
    ACDC-P

