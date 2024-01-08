Army Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, director, Army National Guard, delivers closing remarks to Army Guard brigade and division commanders and command sergeants major from across the country during the Green Tab Commanders Conference, National Guard Professional Education Center, Camp Robinson, Arkansas, Jan. 8, 2024.
This work, Army Guard leaders gather for annual Green Tab Commanders Conference [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
