    Army Guard leaders gather for annual Green Tab Commanders Conference

    Army Guard leaders gather for annual Green Tab Commanders Conference

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, the command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, speaks to Army Guard brigade and division commanders and command sergeants major from across the country during the Green Tab Commanders Conference, National Guard Professional Education Center, Camp Robinson, Arkansas, Jan. 8, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 09:32
    Photo ID: 8193236
    VIRIN: 240108-Z-VX744-1364
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Camp Robinson
    National Guard Professional Education Center
    command sergeant major of the Army National Guard
    Army National Guard Green Tab Commanders Conference
    John Raines

