    Army Guard leaders gather for annual Green Tab Commanders Conference [Image 1 of 6]

    Army Guard leaders gather for annual Green Tab Commanders Conference

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses Army Guard brigade and division commanders and command sergeants major from across the country during the director of the Army National Guard’s Green Tab Commanders Conference, National Guard Professional Education Center, Camp Robinson, Arkansas, Jan. 8, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 09:32
    Photo ID: 8193232
    VIRIN: 240108-Z-VX744-1241
    Resolution: 6335x4223
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Guard leaders gather for annual Green Tab Commanders Conference [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    Camp Robinson
    Daniel Hokanson
    National Guard Professional Education Center
    Army National Guard Green Tab Commanders Conference

