    USS Laboon Pulls into a Port during Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Laboon Pulls into a Port during Operation Prosperity Guardian

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alice Husted 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240103-N-DY413-2075 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 3, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) man the rails as the ship departs a port, Jan. 3. Laboon is deployed in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG). Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

