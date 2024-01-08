USS Laboon Pulls into a Port during Operation Prosperity Guardian

240103-N-QI593-1094 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 3, 2024) Seaman Anthony Olivan stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) as the ship departs a port, Jan. 3. Laboon is deployed in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG). Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

