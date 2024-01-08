240103-N-DY413-2040 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Jan. 3, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) heave mooring line as the ship departs a port, Jan. 3. Laboon is deployed in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG). Jan. 3. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.09.2024 05:22 Photo ID: 8193105 VIRIN: 240103-N-DY413-2040 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.11 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Pulls into a Port during Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.