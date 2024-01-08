CRDAMC health and wellness 2023 year in review

U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk air ambulance and medic personnel assist with casualty evacuation training June 6, 2023, during a training event for Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX) on Fort Cavazos, Texas. JEMX-23 is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities. Photo by Capt. Maria Salcido, 343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.

