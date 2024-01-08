Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRDAMC health and wellness 2023 year in review [Image 2 of 3]

    CRDAMC health and wellness 2023 year in review

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Terry Babin, registered nurse, New Parent Support Group, Army Community Service helps a visiting father try on the empathy pregnancy simulator or empathy belly during the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center eighth annual Baby Expo at the main hospital March 11. Photo by Frank Minnie Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    This work, CRDAMC health and wellness 2023 year in review [Image 3 of 3], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

