Terry Babin, registered nurse, New Parent Support Group, Army Community Service helps a visiting father try on the empathy pregnancy simulator or empathy belly during the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center eighth annual Baby Expo at the main hospital March 11. Photo by Frank Minnie Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 16:56
|Photo ID:
|8192831
|VIRIN:
|190723-A-JC790-2001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRDAMC health and wellness 2023 year in review [Image 3 of 3], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRDAMC health and wellness 2023 year in review
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT